Stranger Things 5: Predictions and hopes for the final season

Here are all the details about Stranger Things Season 5

Stranger Things 5 is going to be the final season, which will premiere this year.

The show, which was first premiered on Netflix on July 15, 2016, will finally end in 2025 after seven years.

The stars, many of whom landed their first major roles with this show, were in their preteens and teens, including Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo.

Over the years, Stranger Things broke many Netflix records including the most streamed series of 2024, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The show, created by Matt and Ross Duffer, announced that the fifth season would be the last in an earlier interview with Collider.

“It’s also going to be a full-circle season, as Will, who has been demoted to the sidelines since season 1, is going to be a big part and focus,” said Matt.

Stranger Things Season 5

Stranger Things Season 5 plot is still a mystery but here are a few details about the final season:

Plot

Stranger Things season 5 is eight episodes long and its plot details are not revealed as of yet.

However, David Harbour reflected on the finale on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“The finale will be heartbreaking, bonkers, and completely insane. It also might make you cry. The end of the episode – just us reading it — about halfway through, people started crying.”

Ross added, “The characters have maybe made steps, like in the case of Will, but that journey isn’t over yet. All of that is going to play a huge role as we try to wrap this thing up.”

Season 5 Cast

The confirmed cast of season 5 includes Millie, David, Winona Ryder, Finn, Noah, Gaten, Caleb, Sadie, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Brett Gelman, Priah Ferguson, Jamie Campbell Bower, Cara Buono and Amybeth McNulty.

Release date

An exact date has not been divulged but Stranger Things season 5 will reportedly premiere sometime in 2025.

However, several fans of the Netflix series believed that the show’s tease will release on May 14, trailer on July 6 and the season may split into two volumes, released on October 11 and December 28.