Prince William makes plan to shake things up as King

Prince William, heir to the British throne as the eldest son of King Charles III, is set to bring a fresh perspective to the monarchy when he takes over the crown from his father.
The Prince of Wales is said to be preparing plans to modernise the royal family and making it more relatable to the public, according to a new report.
The 42-year-old royal has reportedly drafted a plan of changes for the Firm in preparation for his destined role.
As reported by Express UK, "The changes need to restrict all members of the Royal Family to UK residents, born in the UK and if not lose all titles and privileges. They must..."
A well-placed source told the outlet that Prince Harry's elder brother is set to implement drastic plans for the monarchy when he ascends to the throne.
The reported changes, not yet set in stone, could result in an even slimmer monarchy than the one Prince William's ailing father currently has.
Under William's potential reign, the Firm may see fewer royal engagements and patronages, reduced formality, and a possible reevaluation of its relationship with the Commonwealth.
The plan could also see the royal set the focus almost entirely on the Wales family, with scaled-down coronation and ceremonies forming a big part of this.
Although this has not been confirmed by the prince or the Palace, the idea that changes will come was hinted at by the Prince when he described his future aim to be Royal with a small "r".
In Cape Town last year, William said: "I’m trying to do it differently and I'm trying to do it for my generation. And to give you more of an understanding around it, I'm doing it with maybe a smaller a smaller R in the royal. It's more about impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening, and helping people."
Princess Kate's husband's approach is likely to emphasise transparency, environmental issues, and mental health awareness, reflecting the values of younger generations.
