Florence Pugh unmasks 'dark' reality of being 'young' woman in Hollywood

Florence Pugh reflects on being young in Hollywood

Florence Pugh reflected on being a young woman in Hollywood, advocating for speaking up for herself.

During an exclusive interview with the Reign With Josh Smith podcast, the 29-year-old, who kickstarted her acting career with the 2014 drama film The Falling, shared that she entered the industry around the time of Me Too movement and so she realized the importance of standing up for herself.

She told the podcast, “It's very hard. It's exhausting as well. It's really, really tiring.

“Young women in this industry have so much to fight for and to protect and to defend and then to shout about. It's really, really hard.

“It's an experience and it does make you claim yourself. It makes you have to figure yourself out… “

Despite the challenges she faced in the industry early on in her career, the actress boasted that she didn’t give into the pressure and always took a stand for herself when needed.

She further went on to add, “Now I get to just look after myself, I look after my heart and that's where I am right now. I wouldn't have changed anything. I'm really proud of the things that I stood up for.”

For the unversed, Florence last starred in John Crowley’s We Live In Time alongside Andrew Garfield, which released on January 1, 2025.