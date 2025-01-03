'Pretty Little Liars' alum Lucy Hale celebrates 3-year sobriety milestone

Lucy Hale discusses the beginning of her journey as she marks three years sober.

The 35-year-old Pretty Little Liars starlet celebrated the milestone on Thursday, January 2, by sharing on Instagram how her life has altered since starting the recovery journey.

"Damn. 3 years ago today, I began my journey in remembering who I am," she wrote. "Since then, I’ve experienced moments that can only be described as pure miracles and magic."

"I am deeply grateful every day—for the people who have been guiding lights, for a power greater than myself that loves me unconditionally, and for my own perseverance in not giving up," continued Hale.

"To all of you who have supported my journey, I have felt your love and it means everything to me."

In closing, the actress urged anyone who might be "struggling or walking a similar path" to "keep going."

"Just keep going. You are not alone and the world needs you," she wrote. The post included a screenshot of her sobriety calculator, a photo of her overlooking the ocean, and a quote by Devi Brown.

Several of Hale's wellknown pals expressed their support for her in the comment area, including Demi Lovato, who wrote, "So proud of you," and Colton Haynes, who added, "Soooo happy for u!!! Love you, Lulu."

Her former costars on Pretty Little Liars also appreciated her, with Sasha Pieterse adding love emojis and Janel Parrish, "You're absolutely amazing."