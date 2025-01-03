Princess Eugenie upsets King Charles with decisive step for Harry, Meghan

Princess Eugenie seemingly put her royal position at risk with a decisive step in favour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Princess of York reportedly prioritised her father Prince Andrew and the Sussexes over the royal family.

As per In Touch, Eugenie decided not to attend Kate Middleton's "Together At Christmas" carol service in order to "show solidarity" towards her dad and the former working royals.

The source shared, "Officially, Eugenie stayed behind to be with her mom and dad, but truth be told, she wasn’t very welcome."

"People are still very suspicious of her association with the Sussexes. The fact that she’s been so loyal towards them has put a big wedge between her and the rest of the family," an insider claimed.

On the other hand, Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice has been playing a "neutral" role amid King Charles and the Sussexes' feud.

The York sisters have "very different views on the Sussexes in particular, which has caused a bit of tension and put them in a tough spot."

It has been said that Eugenie might upset the monarch with her open support for Harry and Meghan.

Notably, these remarks about Eugenie's support for the Montecito couple came after Meghan marked her powerful return to social media with a huge announcement about her Netflix cooking show.