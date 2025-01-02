Elton John set to present Golden Globe Awards along Dwayne Johnson, Demi Moore

David Furnish's wife Elton John's music career earned him a net worth of $650

Elton John, who earned a net worth of $650 million, has been announced as a presenter at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

The 77-year-old's fans speculated that David Furnish's wife might present the 'Best Original Song' category.

Moreover, John's close friend and singer Brandi Carlile, is also set to present the show as the ongoing rumours has raised the possibility that the two could take the stage together.

The pair co-wrote the song Never Too Late for John's Disney documentary of the same name.

While the song is short-listed for the Oscar’s Best Original Song category, it did not receive a Golden Globe nomination.

Other star-studded presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, Sharon Stone, Viola Davis, Demi Moore, Aubrey Plaza, Glenn Close, and Jeff Goldblum.

With an array of high-profile presenters, this year’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony is shaping up to be a memorable evening and set to air on Sunday, January 5, on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

For the unknown, Elton John and David Furnish first formalized their relationship in 2005 and tied the knot on December 21, 2014, exactly nine years after their civil partnership.