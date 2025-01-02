Elle Fanning shares rare glimpse into life on New Year’s with Boyfriend

Elle Fanning spent the holiday season in Aspen with boyfriend Gus Wenner.

Elle Fanning gave fans a rare glimpse of her holiday with boyfriend Gus Wenner.

On January 01, the 26-year-old star took to Instagram to share a carousel of affectionate shots of her rarely seen boyfriend.

The Maleficent actress and the Rolling Stone CEO enjoyed the snowy winter in Aspen to celebrate the New Year.

Elle rocked a cozy thick navy blue jacket, pairing it with snow pants, while she enjoyed the slopes during her skiing adventure.

She shared a sweet picture of her and Gus, both dressed in ski gear, posing near the chairlifts.

The actress then followed it with an adorable click of them sharing a cheeky kiss in the snow, and two selfies of the lovebirds looking joyful while enjoying the snow and their time together.

"Skiing into 2025," the heartfelt post’s caption read.

"Oh girl! I’ve been waiting for you to ski. You’re killing it!" one fan commented under her post.

Another expressed their love by stating, "You look great on those skis. A natural! Love you."

Their trip comes after she celebrated her 34-year-old CEO boyfriend’s birthday in August, with a sweet and heartwarming tribute.

In the first snapshot, the couple leaned in close as they rested their heads together, by the beach.

The next photo captured an adoring and romantic picture of the two holding each other’s hands.

"Did he cast a spell on you? Tell Maleficent to save you," an admirer playfully said under the carousel.