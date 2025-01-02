Andrew Garfield regrets looking towards 'external validation' in his career

'Spider-Man' actor opens about battling with mental health and grief

Andrew Garfield addressed battling with mental health and experiencing grief in life after the death of his mother in 2019.

The Oscar-nominated actor admitted that there came a point in his career where he started 'living and dying by external validation.'

Andrew admitted that it took a toll on his health as he was starting to depend on it.

“I was living and dying by external validation”, he told to British GQ. It messed up his head so much that he lost faith and confidence in himself.

“When I’m getting nominated for an award, I feel great. When I lose that award, I feel like s***.”

Somehow, Garfield realized that this is ‘unsustainable’. “This is not how I want to live my life.”

“I can’t be so dependent on things that are outside of my control”, stated Spider-Man actor.

The 41-year-old star revealed that he made himself understand that his worth is not dependent on whether people like him or not.

Andrew confessed: “I want to know there’s something eternal in me, that my worthiness is not dependent on whether or not you like me.”

The Social Network actor has some major contributions in the Hollywood film industry. He bagged an Academy nomination in 2022 for his musical drama Tick, Tick… Boom!