Tom Cruise 'fires' safety guy to pull of 'Mission: Impossible' iconic stunt?

Matt Damon recalls having discussion over the scene with Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise has pulled off many action stunts in his Mission: Impossible franchise, but one of them stands out the most.

His iconic Burj Khalifa stunt in Mission: Impossible - The Ghost Protocol took years of experience to make it look believable. But there is surely a wild story connected to the scene.

Actor Matt Damon recalled that he once asked Tom how he pulled off that phenomenal scene.

While briefing about the scene, the action star revealed that he was thinking about the deadly climb for 15 years, and his safety guy showed resistance.

Therefore, the 62-year-old actor did what a hardcore action fan would do. He fired him and stated: “I get a new safety guy”, revealed IMDb.

This is where Damon believes other actors are different from Cruise. Usually, if a safety guy says no to a stunt, many step back.

“But Cruise? He didn’t have it. He pushed through and found someone who’d let him do the impossible. Because why not, right? It’s Tom Cruise.”

The legendary Burj Khalifa scene had viewers on the edge of their seats. That cut has a mix of extreme action and the Top Gun actor’s craziness.

The 2011 action thriller features Tom alongside Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, and Paula Patton.