Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari steps in 2025 with girlfriend Brooke Irvine

Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari rings in 2025 with new girlfriend

Britney Spears, The Princess of Pop’s former love Sam Asghari celebrated New Year with his new love Brooke Irvine.

Eight months after finalising his divorce from the Toxic singer, the American actor/model, shared a carousel post on Instagram with his rumoured girlfriend Irvine.

“Happy New Year to All ” he captioned the post.

The post featured love filled photos of them wrapping their arms around each other and taking a mirror selfie.

The Jackpot star also posted an Instagram story smiling while embracing his girlfriend with the caption, “Happy New Year to Everyone.”

Previously, the Hot seat actor opened up to People Magazine about his life after the split from Spears saying that he has been “absolutely” able to move on.

"There's a lot of work stuff that I'm doing that I want to let the work do the talk, and with acting, it's what comes next and all the work that you're putting in," said Asghari, who is joining the cast of The Traitors season 3.

The super model also revealed that he holds no ill towards his ex, saying, "It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart, and people move on."

Asghari and Irvine were first spotted together in Los Angeles.

The alleged relationship came after Sam Asghari and Britney Spears finalised their separation on December 2, 2024, one year after their marriage in July 2023.