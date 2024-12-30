'Squid Game' Hits Hollywood with David Fincher’s dark twist

Squid Game actor Lee Jung-Jae, known for his extensive career in South Korean cinema with his notable roles, is now on the edge of his seat, eagerly awaiting the U.S. adaptation of the hit series.

The actor, who became the global sensation for his role as Seong Gi-hun in the thriller suspense, shared his excitement about the upcoming American version which is all set to be directed by the renowned David Fincher.

Squid Game's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has earlier spilled the beans on director David Fincher’s Hollywood remake of the series to Netflix.

"I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away," he shared.

However, Lee shared his excitement about David's take on the series.

He said: "I'm looking forward to it so much, I can't wait to see it and I have high expectations."

The actor went on revealing the possibilities about working with the Hollywood team as he said, "Maybe I'll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows?"

Moreover, Squid Game, the hit show which ruled the streaming platform with its both seasons, is now gearing up to bring its wild ride to an epic end with season finale in 2025.