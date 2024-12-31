Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s royal ascension on hold

This year was always set to be a stormy one for the York family, with Netflix and Amazon both diving into the fallout from Prince Andrew's infamous interview with Emily Maitlis.

Fast forward to September, and Amazon followed suit with A Very Royal Scandal, a three-part series that cast both York sisters as part of the narrative surrounding their embattled father.

Despite the glaring spotlight on the Duke of York, Beatrice and Eugenie managed to sidestep any reputational fallout.

The streaming giants may have scrutinized their father’s missteps, but the sisters emerged from the ordeal unscathed, continuing to carve out their own paths away from their father’s shadow.

Prince Andrew's daughters have found themselves entangled in their father’s ongoing feud with King Charles over the future of Royal Lodge.

The King has requested Andrew vacate the sprawling 30-room estate and downsize to Frogmore Cottage, but the Duke of York is reportedly digging in his heels.

Insiders reveal he is determined to see out the 75-year lease he signed in 2003 and intends to pass the residence down to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie upon his death.

Whether the York sisters would want to inherit not only the lease but also the accompanying drama with the monarch remains unclear.

Both Beatrice and Eugenie are happily settled in their respective homes with their husbands, seemingly far removed from the palace tug-of-war.

The princesses, who maintain strong relationships with Prince Harry—particularly Eugenie, who is known to be close to the Duke of Sussex—have so far stayed out of the fray.

However, their father’s steadfast refusal to relinquish Royal Lodge has kept them inadvertently in the spotlight.