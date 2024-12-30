Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given ultimatum as William prepares to become King

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to take decisive step about their future as they seemingly have very short time left in the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lucrative deal with Netflix may wrap up in 2025. Meghan seems to be in a fix about her new lifestyle brand, making the next 12 months crucial for the couple's American success.

2025 may prove to be a crunch year for the California-based couple as they do not seem to win back their deal with the streaming network.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents have now clocked up almost two years with no major hostile interviews targeting the King's family.

However, a royal insider has claimed: "Meghan and Harry need to take decisive step as the time is running out."

"The Sussex still have an opportunity to return to the royal fold as the King is ready to forgive and forget what they did in the past.

"The 76-year-old monarch's advanced age may force him to take surprising decision about his reign amid speculations about his abdication to the eldest son Prince William," the source added.

The insider continued: "When William becomes king things will not be the same for the Sussex."

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be preparing to take the throne much earlier than expected, according to a royal insider.

There's no doubt at all that the King is carrying out his duties with determination. However it's also a fact that he will have to accept limitations during his cancer treatment. Meanwhile William has been asked to take on more responsibilities.