Prince Harry and Meghan Markles quiet Royal storm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have certainly taken a quieter approach in 2024, after a whirlwind year.

The Duke of Sussex began 2023 with the explosive release of Spare, his tell-all autobiography that peeled back the curtain on his life and strained ties with the Royal Family.

The book sent shockwaves through the monarchy, especially with its raw portrayal of Harry's relationship with Prince William.

Since then, the brothers have barely exchanged words, and Princess Kate hasn't exactly been making casual chats with Harry either.

In 2024, the couple seemed to be quietly stepping away from the Royal Family spotlight.

Harry and Meghan crafted two distinct strategies: first, the couple embarked on international tours, mirroring royal engagements but without the crown, visiting places like Nigeria and Colombia, where they tackled important issues, with Harry tying in the Invictus Games.

Then came the ‘professional separation’—Harry and Meghan’s approach to carving their own paths.

While Meghan made solo appearances in California and New York, Harry ventured solo on international tours, including the UK, southern Africa, and Canada, continuing to support his initiatives independently.

In fact, in 2024, Harry returned to London multiple times but only met with King Charles once, and there’s been little contact since.

Even for the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games at St. Paul’s Cathedral, it was Harry’s mother’s side of the family that showed up, not his royal relatives.