Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre set to make waves with 'Missionary' release

American legendary rappers Snoop Dogg and his fellow star Dr. Dre have recently taken the music world by surprise with their latest album Missionary.

Snoop teamed up again with the music mogul Dre for much-awaited sequel to their famous 2013 album Doggystyle, which was released this month.

However, it's now been revealed that the both rappers used a sample from the 2018 song Watermelon Fantasy, made by the non-profit Daylight Studio in their track Outta Da Blue.

Tina Bruins, who was the part of original recording, was surprised and amazed when she found out the hip-hop duo used it in their latest song.

She opened up to the Guardian newspaper and said: "I was shocked. I remember being like: ‘Whaaaaaat?’ I didn’t know it was going to be released by Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg. I thought no, I thought it was a fantasy."

"It was a good shock because it sort of proves I make good music. I’m proud of [Watermelon Fantasy] because Snoop Dogg took it over," the singer added.

Moreover, the song Outta Da Blue also has been featured in other places as well, including the trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action, starring Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx.