James Gunn raves over Selena Gomez starrer ‘Emilia Perez’

James Gunn praiess 'Emilia Perez' movie

James Gunn has recently raved about Selena Gomez’s movie Emilia Perez in a candid interview.

Speaking on the Ringer Movies podcast, the Titanic movie-maker revealed that he watched the movie multiple times and called it “one-of-a-kind” movie.

“What I saw that blew me away was Emilia Pérez. I have seen it three times now,” said James while discussing new movies with producer Gale Anne Hurd.

The Terminator 2 director stated, “It’s just not like any other movie that’s ever been made, you know? I mean, I think it’s bold, it's daring, it's a vision. It’s beautifully executed.”

“It’s a beautiful piece of movie-making,” remarked James.

The Avatar director also praised Zoe Saldana in the movie, adding, “Zoe is fantastic in it. This is her season, maybe, to be recognised at the stature she should be recognised.”

“So, there's a lot of things in it that I just find fascinating,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Emilia Perez faced criticism in Mexico as the netizens believed that the movie failed to “reflect the culture”.

Selena also landed into trouble for her performance in the movie. However, she shared her thoughts on the controversy.

“I understand where you are coming from. I'm sorry. I did the best I could with the time I was given. Doesn't take away from how much work and heart I put into this movie,” said the Only Murders in the Building actress.