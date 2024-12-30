Yvette Nicole Brown credits 'Drake & Josh' co-stars as acting mentors

Josh Peck, Drake Bell, Miranda Cosgrove credited as acting mentors

Josh Peck, Drake Bell, and Miranda Cosgrove unknowingly became acting mentors to their Drake & Josh co-star Yvette Nicole Brown.

In an interview with People, Brown, who played the iconic Helen Dubois, the feisty manager of Premiere Theater and Josh’s boss, credited her younger co-stars for helping her refine her acting skills.

"It was amazing to see Drake, Josh, and Miranda be so amazing at such young ages," she recalled. "I was just starting out as an actor, so I was really learning and studying these babies and learning how they were moving on these sets."

Although Brown was older than Miranda, Drake and Josh, the trio was more experienced then her.

Brown was inspired with their talent which prompted her improve her craft.

"It was one of the first or second things I’d ever done. It was exciting to be in that training ground and to be already working with professionals, even though they were really young," Brown added. "We had a really good time."

Drake & Josh ran for four seasons from 2004 to 2007. The show follows Drake (Bell) and Josh (Peck), two teen stepbrothers with clashing personalities, as they navigate high school, their blended family and younger sister Megan (Cosgrove), who loves to pull pranks on them and never hesitate to roast them.