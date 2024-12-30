Blake Lively's publicist denies Justin Baldoni 'smear campaign' claims amid lawsuit

Blake Lively's publicist lifts lid on Justin Baldoni's 'smear campaign' amid harassment lawsuit

Blake Lively's representative is finally putting her foot down on Justin Baldoni's 'smear campaign' claims against her.

Leslie Sloane, who leads Vision PR, issued a statement on Saturday, December 28, to distance herself from the stories surrounding allegations about Baldoni's misconduct on It Ends With Us set.

Speaking to Deadline in an exclusive statement, Sloan explained, "It’s clear that Mr. Baldoni and his Wayfarer Associates are suggesting that I originated press stories about HR complaints on set, which is false."

Referring to all the details mentioned in the 80-page legal complaint filed by Lively on December 20, she further went on to add, "Please read Ms. Lively’s Complaint and the Complaint filed by Jonesworks LLC and Stephanie Jones, which provides the details of the campaign against my client."

This development follows Baldoni's attorney announcing plans to file a countersuit in response to Lively's allegations against her co-star.

According to Bryan Freedman, the forthcoming filing will contain shocking revelations about the Gossip Girl alum and her ‘fake’ claims.

The statement was as follows, “I am not going to speak to when or how many lawsuits we are filing but when we file our first lawsuit, it is going to shock everyone who has been manipulated into believing a demonstrably false narrative.”

For the unversed, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni on December 20, alleging sexual harassment.