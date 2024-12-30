Home Alone star Daniel Stern gives rare insight into life

Daniel Stern, the face that will always be remembered by the 90s kids as half of the Wet Bandits in 1990’s movie Home Alone, gave a rare insight into his life with his grandkids.

The Shrill actor became a household name after he starred in Chris Columbus’ movie, however, the now 67-year-old Stern told in an interview with People how his grandkids have no idea of his stature.

Stern revealed that he is only ‘grandpa’ at home, adding: “I've got six grandkids now and another one coming, and I'm like, ‘Okay, well, who are these people going to think I am?”

“They know me as grandpa.”

“At some point, they're going to see these movies, or their kids might see the movies — and that’s a mindblower — that they're going to see grandpa get pelted with a brick,” he continued adding a bit of humour.

Having worked in the industry for quite some time, he left the glitz and glamour of the industry to live a quiet and peaceful life on a ranch in California’s Central Valley.

In his interview with the outlet, the author of the book Home and Alone, Stern shared his thoughts on the dangers of showbiz for today’s kids.

Spilling beans about how hard it is to handle the fame at such a tender age, Stern gave example of Home Alone lead star Macaulay Culkin, “Can you imagine being a 12-year-old kid and people investing that in you? And then living your life? ... I mean, he's managed his life brilliantly.”