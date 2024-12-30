'Spider-Man’ prequel series unveils entry of fan-favourite character

Spider-Man's new upcoming series, Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man, offers a fresh take in the teenage hero Peter Parker’s origin.

On Sunday, Disney+ released the official trailer for Marvel Animations. According to the official logline the show is described as "an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots."

The series introduces a parallel storyline where, in a surprising twist, Norman Osborn teams up with Parker instead of Tony Stark, who originally played the teen boy's mentor in Marvel animations.

Osborn, who is also the alter ego of Spider-Man’s archenemy the Green Goblin, tells Parker, "With my help, you’ll achieve greatness."

The trailer also showcases two new Spider-Man suits, one appears to be casual self-designed outfit by the hero, while the other one was more a traditional suit with sleek black-and-white colour scheme which seems to be given by Osborn.

However, the franchise has been a key revenue generator for Marvel ever since Tom Holland took over the role in 2026, since then he has played the role five times with his latest film Spider-Man : No Way Home in 2021.

Before joining the MCU, Spider-Man was first produced by Sony Pictures in Spider-Man trilogy from 2002-2007, starring Toby Maguire.

This was followed by a reboot, The Amazing Spider-Man duology 2012-2014, starring Andrew Garfield. Fans saw all three Spider-Men in a memorable union in No Way Home.

The voice actors for upcoming series Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man includes Hudson Thomas as Peter Parker and Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn.

The 10-episdoe series is slated for release on January 29, 2025.