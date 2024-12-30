Prince Andrew, Fergie leave Royal Lodge as King Charles takes decision

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson appeared downcast as they left the embattled Royal Lodge on Sunday after spending a ‘lonely’ Christmas while rest of the royal family gathered at Sandringham.

The Duke of York was forced to pull out of the annual festive gathering at the royal Norfolk estate following his latest scandal involving the Chinese spy. King Charles had reportedly sought the help of Fergie, to urge Andrew to “uninvite” himself from the gathering.

Every year, after the royal family marks its traditional Christmas Walk following the service at St Mary Magdalene Church, the senior members of the family sit down for a summit to discuss their agenda for next year.

During the meeting, King Charles is understood to make big decisions, and this year, it is anticipated that the monarch will make a final verdict over his disgraced brother, Andrew.

According to Prince Andrew’s biographer, Andrew Lownie, the spy scandal is “probably the most damaging” and went onto claim it even “more damaging than Epstein”.

Moreover, a palace insider told InTouch Weekly that Andrew is “an absolute disaster, but no one can very well contain him. He seems to have a knack for humiliating himself and the royals in the process.”

With the monarch already “losing his patience” with Andrew’s slew of scandal and his stubbornness to not clear out of Royal Lodge, the King may end up taking a stern decision.

The source warned that “it’s no secret Charles is already at the end of his rope” with Andrew and the espionage allegation is “only going to exacerbate things”.

Andrew and Fergie’s latest appearance, as they were making the short trip to Windsor Castle, on the same estate, came after King Charles and Princess Anne were seen taking a walk, seemingly discussing something important given the sombre expression of their faces.

The royal family is not to return to public duties until after New Year as they indulge in their short year-end break.