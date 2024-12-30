Drake references Kendrick Lamar's diss in rare comment

K. Dot and Drizzy were embroiled in one of the most iconic rap battles this year

Drake found a playful way to reference his feud with Kendrick Lamar while giving flowers to Sexyy Red.

During his Drizzmas Giveaway livestream with Adin Ross on Thursday, December 26, the rapper shared his admiration for his Rich Baby Daddy collaborator — and slyly quoted Kendrick’s Euphoria lyrics in the process.

Drake praised Sexyy Red for her heartfelt support, revealing, “She like checks in on me and s**t. She sent me the nicest message for Christmas.”

He added, “She hits me! She’ll be like, ‘Man, I’m always with you, man. I just be thinking about you, man.’ Shout-out to Sexyy!”

Before wrapping up, he slipped in Kendrick’s bars from Euphoria that name-drop him and Sexyy: “When I see her, I see two bad ones, n***a, what’s up? F**k what y’all talking ‘bout. Shout-out, Sexyy. W Sexyy in the chat.”

For the unversed, K. Dot originally rapped the following lyrics that Drizzy referenced: “When I see you stand by Sexxyy Red, I believe you see two bad b***es.”

Drake has mostly sidestepped direct comments about Kendrick Lamar since their feud reignited earlier in 2024. During the same stream, Drake even stopped short of reading aloud a fan’s letter that included “F**k Kendrick,” keeping the focus on the holiday giveaway and his appreciation for Sexyy Red.