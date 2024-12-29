Victoria Beckham's son Cruz shuts down haters with latest banger

Cruz Beckham, younger son of soccer legend David Beckham and fashion icon Victoria Beckham, is right now making waves in the music world with his latest song.

The 19-year-old singer shared clips on his TikTok and Instagram account, where he and his friend can be seen in the studio jamming together. The videos had very cool dark red vibe with fish-eye lens effect, giving them moody and artistic feel.

Fans have flooded his social media account with compliments, calling the song super hit.

As he rocked the guitar with his skills, Cruz sang the lyrics, "While playing the guitar, he sang the lyrics: "Call me if you’re looking for some fun/ I’ll slip you through the middle of my eye/ Love’s the word that money cannot buy/ Lusting for destruction/ Just to find some satisfaction/ Turning evil into action/ For your love."





Although, the son of David hasn't released the full single yet, but fans are already hooked and can't wait for it to hit the streaming platforms.

One user expressed their admiration: "weren't expecting it to be this good! Pleasantly surprised."

"Nepo baby aside, this is actually very good," another one claimed, while another called him as "Authentic. Real. Unique. Old school."