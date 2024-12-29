Matthew McConaughey shares heartwarming photos with his son

Matthew McConaughey revealed how parenthood helped his career.

Matthew McConaughey has finally given his fans a rare look into his life outside Hollywood, as he celebrates youngest son Livingston’s 12th birthday.

On Saturday, the 55-year-old Academy Award winner posted a carousel of two heartfelt pictures of himself bonding with his son during a University of Texas football game on Instagram.

One image captured the duo standing with arms wrapped around each other, cheering for the Texas Longhorns from the end zone.

The next photo featured another touching moment between them, as Matthew leaned in on the sidelines, seemingly offering advice to the birthday boy.

"At a dozen, my son and teammate. To many more wins in life. with love, Papa," How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor wrote in the caption.

"Does he love football? It’s a gift if he does. Don’t ever forget that," a fan commented under the post.

Livingston is the youngest of the actor and his wife Camila Alves' three children, with siblings 16-year-old Levi and 14-year-old Vida.

The celebration follows the Dallas Buyers Club star’s admission that being a parent has helped him grow stronger as an actor.

In chat with People he expressed that, "Having children has made me a better artist and a better actor. Kids see things for the first time all the time."

"Their questions are innocent. I've become a better storyteller because I have kids," he added.

He voiced Buster Moon, the koala in the children’s hit animated movie Sing and its sequel so his kids can finally enjoy his work.