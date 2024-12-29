Queen Camilla relies on key 'companion' during challenging times

Queen Camilla has been relying on a special being, especially during the challenging years of her life.

King Charles' wife has always been supported by her sister Annabel Elliot. The sisters have been dubbed each other's "rock" during brutal years.

In the BBC1 documentary, Charles III: The Coronation Year, Camilla's sister made an emotional confession about her sister who was crowned Queen at Westminster Abbey.

In the behind-the-scenes video clip, Annabel said, "When I thought back to being two years old and watching the Queen's Coronation on a tiny black and white television and there goes this golden coach with my sister in it."

She added, "I can't explain the feeling because it's so surreal. This cannot be happening. It was quite a moment."

"Going into the Abbey, I think I had that nervousness all the time. She's quite a bit smaller than I am. I'm feeling: 'Is she going to be all right?" Queen's sister recalled.

Annabel heaped praise on her sister for being "completely loyal," which has been seen in recent times as she became a strong support system for King Charles amid his cancer treatment.