Dua Lipa releases first photos after Callum Turner 'secret engagement'

Dua Lipa melted her fans' hearts by sharing an adorable photo with Callum Turner amid engagement rumours.

The Levitating hitmaker recently posted a picture on Instagram, featuring herself and the 34-year-old actor.

In the viral snapshot, Dua and Callum, who started dating in January 2024, were seen sharing a warm side hug as the couple gazed into each other's eyes.

Notably, the 29-year-old singer wore a black leather jacket, which she paired with a matching short top. Meanwhile, the Masters of the Air star donned a black zip-up jacket.

Dua also shared a slew of pictures from the past year including the ones where she was seen rehearsing for her Radical Optimism Tour, which began at the beginning of November 2024.

The Blow Your Mind crooner captioned her post, "Tooooooooo much fun."

This post of Dua came shortly after she posted a picture with Callum on Christmas, showcasing a huge diamond ring on her left hand.

As the globally renowned singer's post went viral on social media, several fans began speculating that she might have secretly become engaged to the actor.

As of now, the couple has not publicly confirmed their engagement.