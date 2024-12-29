BTS gives befitting response to haters

BTS' agency takes legal action against online harassers

BTS members Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, RM, Suga, and V, would no longer tolerate any hate speech or malicious posts against them.

Their agency, BigHit, has adopted a strict zero-tolerance policy and initiated serious legal action against individuals who harassed the band members online.

In a statement shared on Weverse, BigHit explicitly mentioned the severe consequences for those engaging in such behaviour.

“We regularly initiate legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities targeting BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the dissemination of false information, and ill-intentioned criticism,” they wrote.

The agency revealed that several suspects whose cases were forwarded to the prosecution have been fined up to two million won since their previous complaint.

They further disclosed that one individual, who posted hundreds of defamatory statements on their blog, was convicted and fined a total of five million won.

Ensuring that legal action would be taken against everyone to protect the septet, the agency highlighted its zero-tolerance policy.

“We maintain a strict zero-tolerance policy, with no settlements or leniency extended to offenders,” they stated.

Despite their global fame and millions of devoted fans, BTS members continuously face online harassment.

However, the agency’s legal actions would deter such behaviour, ensuring a safer online environment for the young K-pop idols.