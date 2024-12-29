Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp breaks silence on Hollywood fame

Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, has recently disclosed her fears of not becoming part of Hollywood after the release of her new film, Nosferatu.

In an interview with Entertainment Network on Sunday, the 25-year-old actress revealed why she doesn't want to become part of Hollywood, despite being in the film industry.

Lily said, "People are interested in things that they shouldn't necessarily be interested in, and the job of an actor is to go into a character, melt into it and make the audience believe you are this character."

The French-American star described how every job has its own 'set of circumstances' and fame is the downside of acting.

Additionally, the Tusk actress stated that an actor's true work is to fully immerse themselves in a character, 'melting into it,' so that the audience believes they are that character.

Lily's comments came after her recent TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On December 16, the show's official Instagram handle dropped a bunch of photos featuring the rising star, who was there to promote her recently released horror movie.

In Nosferatu, Lily portrays the character of a German woman Ellen Hutter. The movie was initially released on Christmas Day.

For the unversed, Lily is the eldest daughter of Johnny and his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Paradis.

The former couple also share a son named Jack Depp.