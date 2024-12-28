Brianna LaPaglia celebrates gaining weight after awful break-up

Brianna LaPaglia revealed the reason behind drastic weight loss.

Brianna LaPaglia is proud of her achievements post break-up with Zach Bryan.

In a TikTok clip uploaded on December 27, the 25-year-old internet personality gave her fans a sneak peek into her life, sharing her journey towards healthier eating habits, a month after revealing her weight had significantly dropped to what it was in high school.

"We have exciting news! I think I’ve gained 11 lbs,” she started off in the video.

"And it’s great and it’s awesome because I have an appetite again. I’m eating," she continued.

Brianna expressed her excitement about regaining her appetite, and jokingly admitted she might need to slow down after not eating properly for a long period of time.

The content creator went on to explain the reasoning behind the sudden change in her life, revealing that her extreme weight loss was a result of a very difficult, challenging, and toxic situation, during which she was struggling mentally and could barely bring herself to eat.

She further stated that she has currently been trying to consume food that will help her gain back the weight she lost.

"I’ve been eating pasta, fast food, anything that will make me gain weight."

"The jeans are starting to fit around my thighs. Not baggy on my thighs anymore. Double chin, coming back! I don’t know if that ever really left," she shared, detailing the physical changes she has gone through.

"These are things that are making me feel happy, making me feel good."