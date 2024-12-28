Prince Harry gives new tension to King Charles as abdication looms

King Charles and the key members of the royal family are in tension as Prince Harry set to mark his return to the UK for a key mission.

The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to appear in court in January 2025 for his case against a publisher of The Sun, a well-known news outlet.

GB reported that the former working royal "accused the publisher of unlawful information gathering by journalists and private investigators between 1996 and 2011."

Now, speaking of Harry's much-awaited court hearing, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams alerted the monarch about the Duke's possible comments, which could cause "absolutely havoc" for the Firm.

He stated, "The trial will be sensational just like his last appearance in the witness box was sensational."

"If Harry were to say something in court that he said the King said to him, whether or not the King actually did, it would cause absolute havoc," Richard issued a warning.

The royal commentator revealed that the key royal figures must have been feeling "nervous" about Harry's statement in the court.

"Whilst Harry has two court cases outstanding continuing, it appears there is nervousness about what he might say when under cross examinations or to his solicitors that might involve the monarch," the expert said.

Notably, Richard's shocking comments came after reports that the Palace is slowly preparing Prince William and Princess Kate to take over the throne amid the monarch's "declining" health.