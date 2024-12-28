Angelina Jolie discloses preparations she did for 'Maria': 'I actually didn't...'

Angelina Jolie is hearing Oscar buzz for 'Maria'

Angelina Jolie recently discussed about prepping up for the role on Maria.

Jolie admitted that she did not knew anything about Maria Callas at all, therefore it was difficult to catch up the role.

But now that the Maleficent star knows about the influential opera singer, Angelina realizes that she doesn’t know the artist at all.

“I was immediately intimidated by the thought of it because now that I know more of her, I realised that I actually didn’t know her at all”, the humanitarian told Best magazine.

“I only knew her music and only what many of us knew and about her, or the power of her art.

The 49-year-old actress closely listened to Callas’ music and studied about her before stepping into latter’s shoes.

The Tourist actress revealed that she explained herself, “You are going to have this privilege to breathe into that life and align with that life.”

Angeline believes that to play someone, it is important to love that person.

She confessed that “It was easy to fall in love with her (Maria) and be moved by her music – it was very hard to believe that I could do it.”

Jolie gave a wonderful performance, which is why the actress is hearing the Oscar buzz for Maria.