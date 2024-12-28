King Charles forced to set new rules after Prince Andrew’s trouble

King Charles forced set new rules after Prince Andrew’s trouble

King Charles has found himself in a difficult position as he mulls decision over “real worry” looming his reign.

The monarch, who had plans to steer his monarchy in a different direction, is now forced to set a new standard especially after Prince Andrew’s latest spy scandal struck the royal family.

Ahead of the Andrew trouble, King Charles and Prince William were also caught in a controversy over the “secret millions” they had been making from the public sector through their private estates.

The news seemingly sent shockwaves through the public when it first came out but reportedly a “positive” publicity campaign of the royals did not let the story run for too long.

However, while the story may have been slipped back into the forgotten pile, King Charles would have to be prudent with how things are tackled going forward given the number of controversies and scandals came up this year alone, per royal biographer Andrew Lownie.

The author insisted that there would be “more royal transparency and more accountability” expected of the royal in 2025, during an interview with The Sun.

“More openness not just about their financial affairs but other parts of their lives,” he added. “Because I think looking at the comments in the newspapers to some of these scandals, there is this real worry about the reluctance of the Royal Family.”

Lownie continued, “'They're not really open about exactly how they operate and I think to earn our trust and respect, there has to be much more accountability, particularly financially.”