Gwyneth Paltrow trades in heels for flats post-COVID

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s pandemic-inspired footwear refresh

Gwyneth Paltrow is revealing a transformative change in her life after COVID-19 hit the world unexpectedly.

The 52-year-old admitted to switching to flat shoes during the pandemic—and she has no plans to return to heels.

In an exclusive feature in the Goop newsletter, Paltrow opened up about her newfound love for old pairs of sandals and everything that comes without heels.

She explained, “I don’t wear heels anymore. Ever since COVID, I just wear flats. I have a pair of Celine sandals from at least 10 years ago that I just had resoled.

“I also have an old pair of Hermès sandals I love—they’re brown and strappy. And I have these Venetian gondolier slippers I got in Italy that I wear all the time. From the shop, I really like the ATP Atelier Alassio sandals. They’re really nice.”

While talking about falling head over heels for flats, Gwyneth didn’t hesitate to mention her go-to sunglasses, offering praise for her favorite Ray-Ban Wayfarers.

She also shared insight into her essential skincare products, which she carries with her at all times.