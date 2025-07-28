Gethin Jones' 'weird' activity fuels split talk with Helen Skelton

It seems there's a drop scene of Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton's rumoured romance, as Gethin has reportedly resurfaced on a dating app.

The TV duo, long-time friends, had sparked relationship rumours after being spotted leaving the BAFTAs together in May.

Though they never confirmed being a couple, their off-screen outings, including a relaxing spa day at a countryside club-hinted at a blossoming connection.

However, it now appears the spark has faded. Gethin, 47, has been seen using the celebrity dating app while in Australia, here he's currently enjoying the British & Irish Lions' tour with friends, The Mirror.

The news follows recent signs that things were heating up between them-just weeks ago, Gethin publicly wished Helen a happy 42nd birthday on Instagram, fuelling speculation.

A source told Mail Online: 'Gethin is on the prowl Down Under which puts the nail in the coffin for his romance with Helen. He's there with pals but keen to meet other women.

'There's no way Helen would stand for that if they were together and he has far too much respect for her to even go behind her back. Despite having an increasingly close connection it's cooled down significantly which is gutting for fans who really wanted them to be together.'

Both stars have endured heartbreak in recent years. Gethin called off his engagement to singer Katherine Jenkins in 2011 and has since had a few brief romances.

Meanwhile, Helen ended her marriage with rugby player Richie Myler in 2022. The former couple share three children.