Justin Bieber mourns Ozzy Osbourne’s death with unseen Super Bowl throwback

Justin Bieber pays tribute to 'Prince of Darkness' in 'SWAG' celebration post

Justin Bieber paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne with a throwback picture following the rock legend’s tragic passing.

The 31-year-old singer, who made his debut with One Time in 2009, expressed sorrow over the death of the Prince of Darkness.

On Saturday, July 26, the Baby hitmaker shared a carousel of images on Instagram from the celebration of his album SWAG, including a throwback photo featuring himself and the late singer.

The image, added as the final slide of the post, was a behind-the-scenes shot from Bieber’s 2011 Super Bowl commercial for Best Buy.

In the photograph, the STAY singer is seen posing with the rock icon and his wife, Sharon Osbourne.

Fans quickly noticed the last slide of Bieber’s post and flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages.

One fan wrote, “I love the picture with OZZY.”

Another added, “Love the photo of you and Ozzy. What a special moment.”

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with The Times, the Paranoid hitmaker shared his light-hearted vision of having Bieber’s songs played at his funeral.

Speaking to the outlet at the time, after filming the commercial, he said, “I honestly don’t care what they plat at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes ‘em happy – but I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope-fest.”

Notably, the Black Sabbath frontman passed away on Tuesday, July 22, at the age of 76.

For the unversed, the Never Say Never singer released his new album SWAG on Friday, July 11.