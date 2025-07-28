Drew Barrymore beats the heat with dip in ocean

Drew Barrymore flaunted her curves in recent family outing

Drew Barrymore didn’t hold herself back during her latest family vacation in St. Tropez.

The 50-year-old showed off her curvy body in a black swimsuit as she jumped off a yacht into the ocean.

Charlie’s Angels actress was pictured having fun during the sun-filled outing at the luxury vessel with her family members Sunday afternoon, June 27.

As per the snaps, she swam back to the yacht after diving into the waters with her arms in the air.

The unhinged and fun-filled summer activity came after she recently opened up about speculation making rounds that she had gone under the knife to look young.

“Can you let us know your secret to aging gracefully and being so comfortable in your own skin?” a fan asked during the Q/A session at The Drew Barrymore Show in April.

“I haven’t done anything, and I want to try and stay that way,” she clarified.

Though Never Been Kissed star told the audience member that she doesn’t look in a negative light those who have undergone plastic surgery.

“Do whatever works for you,” she explained.

“The only thing I do know is don’t judge other people because they do things differently,” she continued.

However, Barrymore did confess to feeling insecure about some parts of her body as she is aging.