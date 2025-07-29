Sydney Sweeney fuels dating buzz with mystery man after breakup

Sydney Sweeney sparked fresh romance buzz after being seen getting close to a mystery man during a lakefront getaway over the weekend.

The 27 year old actress returned to her family’s lake house in northern Idaho, where she was joined by friends and relatives.

Despite the group setting, the actress seemed to have some and cosy private moments with a handsome man who quickly became the center of attention.

On Friday, Sweeney was photographed laughing and smiling as she chatted with the unidentified man, who stuck by her side throughout the day.

At one point, the two rumoured lovers climbed onto a jet ski together with the Euphoria actress taking the front seat while the mystery man wrapped his arms around her waist in a move that looked more intimate than friendly.

People who witnessed said that the pair wandered away from the rest of the group and were later spotted at a quiet corner of the lake.

However, the man encouraged Sweeney to jump off a cliff into the water, cheering her on as she dove in.

The star, known for her role in White Lotus, wore black one piece swimsuit that showed off her toned figure before later slipping on a life jacket for the water activities. Whereas, her mystery man kept his look simple with swim trunks, sneakers and a vest.

Throughout the outing, Sydney and the mystery man shared lingering smiles and easy conversation, leading many to wonder if there might be a new romance brewing.