Travis Kelce takes meaningful step to win girlfriend Taylor Swift’s heart

Travis Kelce is seemingly ready to take a significant career risk for the sake of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift’s happiness.

As reported by Mail Online, an insider close to Kansas City Chiefs disclosed that the team's head coach, Andy Reid, has granted his players some time to relax after their hard-fought victory against the Steelers.

However, Travis is also expected to skip the next NFL match to spend quality time with his lady love in New York City.

The tipster added, "Andy I believe got done with the [Steelers] game and gave the guys some time to go do what they want to do. A tight end might be going to New York with his girlfriend."

"A quarterback might be hanging out with his kids, who knows what everybody else is doing," the source spilt the beans.

These remarks came after a report claimed that Taylor had decided to move full-time to Nashville to be closer to her boyfriend after they spent Christmas in different cities.

According to Page Six, the Bad Blood hitmaker might stay in her boyfriend's $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas, where she has been living since they began dating in September 2023.

As of now, Taylor and Travis have not confirmed these reports.