Kaitlin Olson shares support for Blake Lively amid lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Kaitlin Olson supports Blake Lively amid lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Kaitlin Olson, the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star has taken her grounds beside Blake Lively amid the Age of Adaline actress’ lawsuit against her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.

The actress voiced her support for Blake Lively as the Gossip Girl star pursues legal action against Baldoni, over allegations of sexual harassment.

On Thursday, Olson, 49, shared an Instagram Reel from The New York Times covering Lively’s lawsuit, which also accuses Baldoni, 40, of orchestrating a "smear campaign" against her.

Posting to her Instagram Story, Olson praised Lively, writing, “@blakelively is a kind, lovely, honest, and generous person (and an incredible mom.) FYI.”

The star has a connection to Lively’s family through her husband, Rob McElhenney, who co-owns Wrexham AFC with Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Although Olson and Lively don’t spend much time together due to living on opposite coasts, Olson spoke fondly of her in an interview with Us Weekly in September.

“I would love to hang out with them both more often. I love Ryan,” Olson said of the couple.

Reports suggest Lively is preparing additional legal action against Baldoni, with her initial 80-page lawsuit marking just the beginning.

The fallout for Baldoni has been significant since the allegations surfaced.

He has been dropped by his talent agency, WME, lost partnerships with his podcast collaborators, and had his Voices of Solidarity Award rescinded by the Vital Voices organization.