Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated Christmas Eve on date night with Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti on Christmas Eve

Leonardo DiCaprio seems to have had a romantic Christmas Eve with Vittoria Ceretti.

The Hollywood superstar, 50, and his girlfriend, 26, were spotted enjoying Christmas Eve together in Los Angeles.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, the couple celebrated the holiday at the iconic Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Tuesday, accompanied by a group of friends for a festive meal.

The Italian model, known for her appearances on Vogue covers, exuded effortless style in a black button-down shirt layered under a long coat, paired with baggy jeans cinched at the waist.

She completed her look with a cream shoulder bag and her brunette hair styled in loose waves.

DiCaprio kept a low profile in his signature black ensemble, wearing a bomber jacket, jeans, and a baseball cap pulled low to partially conceal his face.

Earlier in December, the Wolf of Wall Street star made headlines for his Miami appearances during Art Week, though Ceretti was not present when he hosted his annual Re:wild foundation fundraiser.

The event, emceed by Jamie Foxx, raised $2.5 million for conservation efforts.

Ceretti did join DiCaprio for his milestone 50th birthday celebration last month, which featured an A-list guest list, including Tobey Maguire, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Mark Ruffalo.

Despite rumors circulating at the time about the couple’s possible engagement, Page Six reported in November that these claims were unfounded.

“This is nothing more than an Internet rumor,” a source clarified.