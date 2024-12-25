'The Office' star opens how it feels to be one of five people to voice 'Mickey Mouse'

Chris Diamantopoulos voiced 'Mickey' from 2013-2019

Silicon Valley star Chris Diamantopoulos has revealed how he feels about being one of five people to have voiced Disney’s famous 'Mickey Mouse'.

While expressing his emotions, Chris stated that he feels 'surreal' to be one of the five actors in Disney’s 101-year history to get cast in the company’s official lucky charm.

The 49-year-old actor stated: “It's so strange. I mean, honestly, there are a lot of things in my career that, if you had told me when I was a kid that I would be doing them, I might sort of think, 'wow, I could see that.”

“But playing Mickey Mouse was a massive left turn.”, reported People.

Calling himself as the luckiest guy in the whole world, Diamantopoulos added: "It's humbling because I stood on the shoulders of giants.”

“I barely finished high school, and for me to be the fifth voice in history after Walt Disney, to voice Mickey Mouse, I wear that like a badge of honor.”

The Red Notice actor lent his vocals for 'Mickey Mouse' from 2013 to 2019.

Besides him, Walt Disney, Jimmy MacDonald, Wayne Allwine, and Bret Awen also voiced the popular character.