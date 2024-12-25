Jennifer Lopez celebrates first Christmas after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez spends first Christmas after divorce filing without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez celebrated a cosy and simple Christmas evening at home with her kids.

The On The Floor hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her evening on Tuesday, December 24th, as she posed beside a decorated Christmas tree and another clip which featured her loved ones all sitting together.

J.Lo smiled at the camera as she sat on a couch in a white T-shirt and nude coloured pants.

The Unstoppable star let her tresses down with a middle parting and she wore natural makeup.

Lopez turned the camera on herself and then turned it towards her 16-year-old twins Emme, and Max, sitting on a couch and some other people decorating a large Christmas tree on the other side of the room.

“Merry Christmas Eve to you and yours,” the mom of two captioned her post.

Fans sent love and their best wishes to the Marry Me actress under the comments section.

“Merry Christmas, queen. Hope you and the familia have a sparkling, healthy, and happy holiday,” one fan commented.

Another added, “May your Christmas be filled with love, and the warmth of cherished moments with family and friends. Wishing you endless joy & blessings.”

This holiday marks J.Lo’s first Christmas since she filed for divorce from estranged husband Ben Affleck.

The former couple’s divorce is currently in process but they have decided to not completely sever ties even after it is finalised.