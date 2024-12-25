Prince Louis brings big smiles and chocolates to Sandringham festivities

Prince Louis' Christmas haul includes sweets and snuggles.

Prince Louis, six, was all smiles as he gleefully accepted gifts from well-wishers during the Royal Family's Christmas Day outing at Sandringham.

The young royal, who attended the special Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church with his parents, Prince William and Kate, and siblings George and Charlotte couldn’t contain his excitement as fans showered him with chocolates, stuffed animals, and flowers.

While the crowds delighted in the family’s festive appearance, Louis was a star in his own right, joyfully clutching a box of Cadbury chocolates and cuddling a collection of plush toys.

At one heart-melting moment, young Prince Louis turned to his father with a sweet plea: “Papa, can you carry some?” after being showered with gifts from adoring fans.

His siblings joined in the holiday cheer, with Princess Charlotte and Prince George also graciously accepting gifts and waving to the adoring crowd.

Kate stole the spotlight, exchanging heartfelt hugs with fans as she made a heartwarming return to Sandringham after a challenging year.

The family looked picture-perfect as they made their way to the church, with Charlotte holding her father’s hand, George confidently walking ahead, and Louis firmly attached to Kate’s side, all basking in the holiday spirit.