Travis Barker pays special homage to daughter Alabama as she turns 19

Alabama Barker has been receiving love and greetings as she turned 19.
Amid all the birthday wishes, one tribute stands out the most as Father Travis Barker couldn’t resist writing a heartfelt note for daughter.
The American musician dropped a bunch of memorable pictures featuring the Internet personality.
Barker, in the birthday note, took his heart out and mentioned how proud he is of his little girl.
"Happy 19th Birthday my angel”, the 49-year-old musician wrote. "I can’t believe I’m saying that. I’m so proud of you and I love watching you grow."
Blink-182 drummer gave Alabama,19, a piece of advice asking her to never give up no matter what.
"Never settle, the stars aren’t too far away. Never give up, never give in. I love you unconditionally. I love you to the moon and back”, wrote Travis.
Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker welcomed daughter Alabama on December 24, 2005, who he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The duo also shares son Landon Barker.
The musician also has a child with Kourtney named Rocky Thirteen Barker, who they welcomed in November 2023.
