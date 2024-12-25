Will Smith reveals ONE role he was hesitant to do in career

Will Smith admits that he never wanted to do a film on 'Slavery'

Will Smith has unveiled the hardest role of his life.

Will did a film on slavery which he admitted that he wanted to prevent doing.

In an interview, The Pursuit of Happyness actor accepted that he never wanted to make a film on slavery, and he wanted to avoid such roles in his career.

“I never wanted to make a period film about slavery. I’ve avoided those roles my whole career”, told Smith, while adding, “I didn’t want to show Black folks in that light.”

The 56-year-old American actor portrayed the role of 'Peter' in 2022 action-thriller Emancipation. The story showcases a slave, who flees from a plantation in Louisiana after being whipped in his life.

The Oscar-winning actor believed it was the most difficult film of his career.

Will told Complex: “Without question, this was the hardest film of my career. It was searing hot; a hurricane tore down our sets; I was in the swamp every day.”

“But when you’re telling a true story like this, there’s a huge energy you get from the meaningful purpose of sharing an incredible human life with others.”

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Emancipation starred Steven Ogg, Aaron Moten, Mustafa Shakir, Ben Foster and Charmaine Bingwa.