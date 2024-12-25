Kylie Jenner shares rare insight into Christmas Party

Kylie Jenner makes stunning appearance at Kardashian Christmas Eve party

Kylie Jenner stunned onlookers in a glistening glamourous look at her family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

The 27-year-old socialite took to Instagram and showed off her look as she donned a cream white gown.

Kylie shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories featuring her sequined outfit, which accentuated her beautiful figure.

The beauty mogul accesorised her look with matching diamond earrings and a statement ring.

Kylie opted for a smoky eye look to pair with her outfit and got the tips of her nails painted white.

In another picture on her Instagram Stories, she captured the bling of her Christmas look in dim lighting as she sat in the car.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared that other than her family, her friend Yris Palmer was also present at the Christmas party as in she tagged her in another Insta Stories photo.

Kylie featured two martini glasses, one for her and one for Yris, filled with a frothy white drink that appeared to be garnished with thyme.

This comes after the mom of two celebrated Christmas with her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet ahead of the day, alongside her kids, Stormie, 6, and Aire, 2, as it remains unclear if he was able to attend the family bash.