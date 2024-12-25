Blake Lively's lawsuit paints Justin Baldoni 'materialistic, fast-car-loving' adversary

Justin Baldoni accused of sexual harassment.

Justin Baldoni, the 40-year-old actor and director, is facing intense scrutiny after a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed by his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively.

In the lawsuit, Lively accuses Baldoni of inappropriate behavior on set and allegedly orchestrating a smear campaign against her after she voiced concerns.

But it’s not just the legal battle that’s raising eyebrows.

Journalist Andrew Billen, who interviewed him after the release of his 2021 memoir Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity, has now described him as "the most conflicted person" he’s ever met.

On one hand, he comes across as a devoted husband, father, and male feminist, but on the other, Billen paints a less flattering picture of him as a "materialistic, fast-car driving porn addict" who objectified his own body just as much as anyone else's.

The allegations in Gossip Girls stars' lawsuit, which include claims that Justin showed her explicit videos and images of other women while discussing his alleged porn addiction, have only added fuel to the fire.

It also details multiple instances of inappropriate behavior, including allegedly showing Blake an explicit video of his wife, barging into her trailer while she was nude or breastfeeding, and making sexual remarks that made her and other female staff uncomfortable.

In Andrew's interview, Justin admitted to becoming addicted to explicit content at the age of 10 or 11, which, in turn, shaped his sexuality in complex and troubling ways.

Growing up in a strict religious household, Baldoni’s Baha’i faith forbade alcohol and sex before marriage, but that didn't shield him from the pull of pornography.