Princess Kate exudes ‘confidence, elegance’ at Royal Christmas Celebrations

The Royal Family's Christmas morning traditions were in full swing as King Charles and Queen Camilla led the way to St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham, accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.



Princess Kate was all smiles as she stepped out alongside her husband, Prince William, and their three children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

The family, dressed in festive elegance, greeted hundreds of well-wishers who had gathered early to catch a glimpse of the royals.

In a striking show of coordination, both Queen Camilla and Princess Kate chose elegant emerald green coats for the occasion, adding a festive touch to the ensemble.

Prince William walked hand-in-hand with Princess Charlotte, while Kate waved warmly to the cheering crowd.

The service at the historic church began with the National Anthem, followed by a stirring rendition of "O Come, All Ye Faithful."

Earlier in the week, Prince William had expressed his excitement about spending Christmas with an impressive 45 family members under one roof.

Noticeably absent, however, was Prince Andrew, who chose to take a solitary walk instead of joining the royal festivities, underscoring the evolving dynamics within the family.