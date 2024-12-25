Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy remembers late singer on Christmas

Liam Payne's former girlfriend Kate Cassidy shared a tearful message on Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, the 25-year-old internet personality took to her Instagram stories to release an emotional note about dealing with grief during this holiday.

Kate began her post with, "As the holidays are here I realize it is a time for happiness and joy, but it is also a time of sadness and grief for so many."

She continued by advising, "Gentle with those around you this time of year as the holidays can feel different for everyone."

"Sending all my love to those carrying grief this holiday. I hope the season brings you comfort and peace. Wishing everyone a love-filled and healthy holiday season this year," Liam’s former love interest concluded.

This came after Kate debuted a new tattoo, two months after the tragic passing of a former One Direction star, who died in Argentina on October 31.

On December 22, the model shared a photo of her new inks, which feature two angel wings on her index and middle fingers, in an emotional tribute to her late boyfriend.