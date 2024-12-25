Jason Segel reflects on decade-long friendship with Cobie Smulders

Jason Segel talks about working with Cobie Smulders again

Jason Segel recently reunited with How I Met Your Mother co-star Cobie Smulders on the set of Shrinking season 2.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star expressed his delight over reuniting with Smulders in an interview with Variety, describing it as “a dream”.

“We did nine years of How I Met Your Mother and that was never part of the Marshall/Robin dynamic so it was this gap in our acting experience together,” he told the outlet while reflecting on the unexplored chemistry between their characters from the hit sitcom.

Smulders made a cameo in Segel’s show, Shrinking, on its December 11 episode. The 44-year-old actor revealed that the reaction of the audience was quite welcoming.

“I think the reason people are reacting to it, the reason it feels like, ‘Oh, I would like to see them together again’ is this is a scene where two people are meeting for the first time," he shared.

“But you’re supposed to have some other sense of, ‘Whoa, what’s going on there?’"

Segel said that that it’s “cool” how he has known Smulders for “10 years” in their “most formative years, through thick and thin and becoming who you are” and now they are “standing across from each other as full-grown adults saying, ‘Look at us still here, still standing.’”

Drawing parallel between their characters and real life, he said that, just like their characters, he and Smulders have been through some "tough sh-t side by side".

Shrinking season 2 last episode will premiere on December 25th, 2024.